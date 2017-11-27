Identity of pedestrian killed on ETX train track released

The man killed early Saturday morning on an East Texas train track has been identified.

Dwight Zimmerman, 49, of Daingerfield was killed just before 9 a.m. Saturday near the downtown circle of Webb Street and Coffey Street.

Zimmerman was struck by a train near the location.

Police say the incident is still being investigated at this time. It is not known whether the victim was trying to cross the tracks when he was struck.

