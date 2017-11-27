ETX city, counties issue burn bans

East Texas agencies have issued burn bans.
The City of Troup is under a burn ban effective immediately, according to the Troup Fire Department. However, Smith County is not under a burn ban at the time.
Marion County officials also issued a burn ban, effective Nov. 28. And on Tuesday, Cass County issued a burn ban.
See a list of burn bans in East Texas here.
