Tyler couple arrested for leaving 4-year-old alone

Tyler police have arrested a man and woman accused of leaving their child home alone for at least an hour Friday evening.

Ayanna Smith, 22, of Little Rock, Ark., and Jarret Franklin, 25, of Tyler, are each charged with abandoning a child.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Donald Martin, police received a call around 5 p.m. of a four-year-old girl left alone on a sidewalk at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Varsity Drive.

Martins said officer came to the apartments and the parents were nowhere to be found. He said Smith and Franklin returned about 50 minutes later and explained they left to buy dog medicine. They said the child was sleeping and they did not want to wake her up.

Martin said the child was turned over to CPS custody and the parents were arrested.

Each were released Saturday on $2,500 bonds.

