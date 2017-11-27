East Texas man charged for series of ranch burglaries indicted

A Henderson County man, who was arrested in September for a series of ranch burglaries, as well as leading deputies on a chase, has been indicted.

Clifton Denean Dora, 58, of Chandler, was indicted for three counts of theft of property; four counts of burglary, two counts of theft of the firearm, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and prohibited substance in a correction facility and evading arrest.

Dora was arrested after leading a chase in the Sand Flat area where the theft of an ATV and golf cart was reported.

Authorities caught up with Dora and arrested him at a Leagueville gas station.

When he was booked into the jail, authorities discovered illegal drugs in his possession.

After an investigation, deputies determined that Dora was linked to six ranch burglaries from Eustace to Larue. Farm equipment, lawn mowers, power tools, saddles, trailers, and other items were all stolen from ranches across the county, between June and September.

Dora remains in the Henderson County jail with bonds totaling up to $240,500.

Related story:

Henderson County man charged with series of ranch burglaries after leading deputies on chase

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.