Smith County sheriff searching for suspects in tailgate theft

Deputies are searching for three men suspected of stealing a tailgate off a pickup.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office asked for help finding the suspects on Monday.

About 10 p.m. Nov. 10, the SCSO says the three suspects committed theft from a motor vehicle. The department says they left an establishment and stole the victim's tailgate off their Chevrolet pickup. They left in a newer model Chevrolet Suburban.

Officials believe they are from the Jacksonville area.

To provide information on the suspects or the crime, contact Detective J.R. McDowell at 903-590-2687.

