Smith County sheriff searching for suspects in tailgate theft

Tyler police are searching for the two men who they say robbed victims at gunpoint and stole marijuana.More >>
Pritchett Water Supply: Due to a line break and reduced pressure in the Pritchett area from Hwy 155 South, FM 1404, County Roads: Cherry Laurel, Chinaberry, Crabapple, Coconut, Holloway, Crepe Myrtle, portions of Locust and Scrub Pine, The Texas Commission of Environment Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system, Pritchett Water Supply Cooperation, 2300012 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.More >>
The trial for one of the men accused of contributing to the murder of a Longview man, in 2016, has begun in Gregg County.More >>
Highway patrol troopers and EMS are en route to a 4-vehicle wreck on 110 Van Highway north of Tyler.More >>
A pedestrian was killed in an early morning wreck north of Tyler.More >>
