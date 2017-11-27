Tyler man indicted for murder charge in Henderson County

A Tyler man has been indicted for murder in Henderson County.

Dennis Odell Metcalf, 40, was arrested in Sept. of 2017 after he surrendered to authorities.

A shooting occurred in the 21,000 block of Easy Street in the Forest Grove subdivision of Chandler, just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 27.

The body of James Featherston, 24, of Murchison was found at the residence.

Witnesses said prior to the shooting there was no indication of an altercation between the two men and no immediate sign the two knew each other. Neither man resides at the address where the shooting occurred.

Metcalf is currently in the Henderson County Jail on a $1,500,000 bond.

