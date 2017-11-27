Trial begins for Tyler man accused of causing collision that killed 20-year-old woman

The jury trial, for the man involved in a head-on-collision that killed a 20-year-old woman, began today.

The trial for James Fulton, of Tyler began this morning at 10 a.m. in Judge Jack Skeen's courtroom.

Fulton was indicted in November for the death of Haile Beasley. He was indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

The wreck happened in May on West Grande Boulevard in Tyler. Police say that Beasley was driving eastbound on Grande, when Fulton drove into oncoming traffic, hitting her car head-on.

After field sobriety tests, Tyler police determined that Fulton was not intoxicated, but police say they did *not request blood to be drawn from Fulton at the time of the crash.

Related

+Man involved in head-on collision death of E. Texas woman indicted

+Tyler police identify woman killed in head-on collision

+Tyler police determine driver in fatal wreck was not intoxicated

+Family of Tyler woman killed in collision trying to keep her memory alive

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.