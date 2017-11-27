Murder suspect released on bond with conditions in Gregg County

A man charged with murder is now out on bond in Gregg County, according to the Gregg County District Clerk's Office.

Jessie Clifford Brown, 35, of Kilgore, was arrested in Oct. 2017 for the murder of John Allen Franco who was found dead in May of 2015 in Liberty City.

Investigators discovered a single gunshot wound to the upper left side of Franco’s head, and glass from the broken window had cut his face, according to an arrest warrant.

Brown was released Oct. 30 from the Gregg County Jail on $125,000 bond.

He was again taken into custody on Tuesday, Nov. 21 pending the hearing on a motion to increase his bond, according to the Gregg County District Attorney's Office.

Brown was released on the original bond on Nov. 22, with a new condition that he not operate a commercial vehicle, according to records in the district clerk’s office.

