Investigation ongoing after pedestrian becomes victim to hit and run in Sulphur Springs

Sulphur Springs Police are conducting an investigation and say an arrest has been made after a pedestrian was struck in the street late Saturday evening.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of E. Industrial Drive. Police say the suspect struck a pedestrian in the street and then fled the scene.

The victim's name isn't being released at this time. Police say the victim was care-flighted to a hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

Detective Brian Shurtleff with Sulphur Springs Police tells KLTV that an arrest was made in the early morning hours of Nov. 26. They are not releasing the suspect's name due to the fact that the investigation is ongoing, but the person they believe to be responsible has been charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.

