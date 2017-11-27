1 hospitalized after Longview collision

One person was transported to the hospital after a Monday afternoon wreck in Longview.

About 1 p.m., Longview Police Department officers responded to a collision at the intersection of McCann Road and the Longview Mall red light.

According to Longview police's public information officer Shane McCarter, the wreck between a Ford Mustang and a white pickup truck occurred after one of the vehicles ran a red light.

Police say one person was taken to a hospital as a result of the wreck and believe the injuries are critical.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

At this time it is unknown if citations will be issued, we will continue to update as details become available.

