Jefferson Carnegie Library sustains flood damage, hundreds of books ruined

A portion of the children's section in the Jefferson Carnegie Library is closed due to flooding.

Library Director, Peter Kuchta, tells KLTV that one of the children's rooms on the first floor of the library in Jefferson sustained extensive flooding damage on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

It's unknown what exactly caused the water to leak into the library. Investigators believe that rain may have built up in the gutters and that water came down through the chimney and leaked through the walls on the first floor. The second floor was not damaged. Fortunately, the damage was contained to the one room.

Kuchta says 430 books were lost in the children's center.

The library is asking for donations to be made so the books can be replaced.

The library currently has a temporary fix on the roof and are awaiting full repairs.

