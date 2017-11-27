Pedestrian identified in fatal weekend crash

The pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a car this weekend has been identified.

Jason Brandon Lyons, 44, of Tyler, was killed Saturday night after he was struck on SH-155 in Smith County, 5 miles south of Tyler.

A preliminary crash investigation by DPS reveals that Elizabeth Ann Arnold, 39, of Hillsboro, was driving a 2012 GMC Sierra, and was towing a boat trailer. She was stopped in the roadway blocking the southbound lanes of SH-155. Terri Lynn Flusche, 49, of Palestine was traveling southbound on SH-155 and struck the stopped GMC which then struck Lyons who was standing beside it.

Lyons was transported to ETMC in Tyler where he was pronounced dead.

Arnold and Flusche were both taken to ETMC in Tyler and are reported to be in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation by DPS.

