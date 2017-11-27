Two arrested moments after aggravated robbery at gas station in Longview

Longview Police say two suspects were taken into custody for aggravated robbery after an officer spotted the pair running from the gas station.

Christopher Lawrence Williams, 25, of Kilgore and Corey Tremayne Lilly, 18, of Longview were both arrested and charged with aggravated robbery on Sunday.

An off-duty officer spotted Williams and Lilly running from a gas station in the 1800 block of High Street around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. One of the suspects was wearing a bandana over his face.

The officer detained both suspects. He contacted 9-1-1 and quicly determined the gas station had just been robbed.

Williams and Lilly had entered the store and demanded cigarettes. One brandished a weapon and demanded cash. They then left the location with cash, cigarettes, and beer, according to police.

Officers were able to recover all the items and the gun used in the robbery.

Both Williams and Lilly are currently in the Gregg County Jail awaiting a bond.

