Gladewater man arrested after punching Longview officer, attempt to steal taser

A Gladewater man is in custody after Longview police say he punched an officer in the head and attempted to take his taser on Saturday.

Jason Lee Jones, 37, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer, attempt to take a weapon from an officer, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, evading on foot, resisting arrest and a warrant for burglary of a vehicle.

On Saturday, Longview police responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Rainbow Drive regarding a criminal trespass complaint. When officers arrived on scene, they found Jones on the property, holding a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.

According to police, when the officer attempted to arrest Jones he began running from the officer. The officer was able to catch Jones and a fight began. Jones attempted to remove the officer's taser and broke the holster from the officer's belt.

There was another short foot pursuit and when the officer caught Jones, Jones punched the officer twice in the head.

The suspect was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine's and alprazolam when he was taken into custody.

Jones and the officer received minor injuries. Both were treated at the hospital and released.

Jones is currently in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $82,000.

