Man charged with murder in Henderson County after Sunday stabbing

Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Tyler woman accused of using drugs in front of her 2-year-old child.More >>
The man killed early Saturday morning on an East Texas train track has been identified.More >>
One East Texas city and one county have issued burn bans.More >>
Tyler police have arrested a man and woman accused of leaving their child home alone for at least an hour Friday evening.More >>
Residents who shop locally said they enjoy shopping in mom and pop shops because it gives them an opportunity to feel connected to vendors.More >>
