Man charged with murder in Henderson County after Sunday stabbing

A man was arrested and charged with murder Sunday morning after an altercation Sunday in the Payne Springs area of Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Doyle Wayne Deason, 65, was charged with murder after he confessed to stabbing Bryan Rodgers, 43 in the early hours of the morning.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says the incident began to unfold before 5 a.m. Sunday when Deputies responded to a call about a suspicious person on Double Bridge Road in the Cherokee Shores Subdivision. Deason was reportedly was carrying a butcher knife and searching for someone who stole from him.

Rodgers died at the East Texas Medical Center in Gun Barrel City just before 6:45 a.m. as the result of a single stab wound.

At the scene on Huntoon Trail, law enforcement discovered a gun believed to be involved in the incident. Rodgers had reportedly walked to a neighbor’s residence on Double Bridge Road to seek aid.

An ensuing investigation by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office led to the suspect on Timber Road in the Timber Bay subdivision.

Deason suffered a minor gunshot wound in the altercation. He also confessed to stabbing the victim. During an interview with investigators, it was determined that Rodgers was not the original persons that Deason was looking for.

Deason is currently in the Henderson County jail and is awaiting arraignment. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.

