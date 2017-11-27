Tyler Police investigating marijuana grow room after morning fire

Tyler Police discovered a marijuana grow room early this morning after a fire was reported at a duplex.

The fire was reported in the 1000 block of W. 31st Street.

Tyler Firefighters responded to a structure at approximately 7:20 this morning. Three Engines, a Ladder Truck, a District Chief, and an Investigator were dispatched.

Upon arrival, the first unit reported light smoke coming from the duplex and made entry to find the mattress in the bedroom on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished leaving moderate fire and smoke damage to the bedroom and light smoke damage throughout the unit.

Investigators seized approximately 100 marijuana plants, special grow lights and items related to the operation. Police say they are looking into the ownership of the grow operation for future prosecution.

There was one resident at home during the fire. He woke to find his bedroom full of smoke and a fire on the floor beside his bed. He poured water on the fire thinking he had extinguished it and left to go to his parents while the smoke cleared out.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by candles placed beside the bed for lighting. The candles caught the carpet on fire which spread to the mattress.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.