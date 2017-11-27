Crews heading to possible house fire in north Tyler

Fire crews are en route to a house fire reported on the north side of Tyler.

According to Tyler Fire Department officials, witnesses reported smoke coming from a house in the 1000 block of West 31st Street near Grand Avenue.

Several fire units are heading to the scene.

We do not know if there are injuries at this time.

