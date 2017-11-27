Monday's Weather: Sunny and mild. Afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s

Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.More >>
The pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a car this weekend has been identified.More >>
Longview Police say two suspects were taken into custody for aggravated robbery after an officer spotted the pair running from the gas station.More >>
A Gladewater man is in custody after Longview police say he punched an officer in the head and attempted to take his taser on Saturday.More >>
(Athens) – Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said today a man in jail this morning was charged with murder Sunday after an altercation in the Payne Springs area of Henderson County.More >>
