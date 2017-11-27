Monday's Weather: Sunny and mild. Afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! A cool start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning. Expect mostly sunny skies today and south winds that may occasionally gust to 10-12 mph. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 70s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s with clear skies and light winds. South winds pick up tomorrow, gusting to 15 mph. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures back in the lower to mid 70s for Tuesday afternoon. A couple of cold fronts will move through this week. The first will arrive midday Wednesday. Clouds will increase ahead of the front and a few places could see an isolated shower or two. However, rain chances are not looking great with this front. Temperatures Wednesday could still reach near 70 degrees. Another cold front arrives Thursday. This will be a reinforcing shot of cooler air with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for the rest of the week.

