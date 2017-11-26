East Texas high schools roar into UIL Regional Semifinals

The Thanksgiving break gave high school football fans plenty to be thankful for.
There are plenty of teams across East Texas that still have a shot at a state championship.
Thursday Games
3A
New Diana vs. Jacksboro, 7 p.m. Ford Center, Frisco
Friday Games
4A
Liberty-Eylau vs. Kaufman, 7:30 p.m. Royse City ISD Stadium
Carthage vs. Silsbee, 7:30 p.m., Lufkin
Henderson vs. Kilgore, 7 p.m. Pirate Stadium, Longview
Gilmer vs. Melissa, 7:30 p.m. Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Pleasant Grove vs. Celina, 7 p.m. Sulphur Springs
3A
West Rusk vs. Newton, 7:30 p.m. Tatum
Garrison vs. Waskom, 7:30 p.m. Carthage
2A
San Augustine vs. Carlisle (9-3), 6 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 2), Bulldog Stadium, Carthage
Grapeland vs. Timpson, 7 p.m. Friday Rusk
Tenaha vs. Iola, 7 p.m. Westwood Panther Stadium, Palestine
Saturday Games
6A
Longview vs Klein Collins, 2 p.m. McClane Stadium, Waco
Lufkin vs Spring Westfield , 1:30 p.m. Texan Drive Stadium, Porter
