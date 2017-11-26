East Texas high schools roar into UIL Regional Semifinals

The Thanksgiving break gave high school football fans plenty to be thankful for.

There are plenty of teams across East Texas that still have a shot at a state championship.

Thursday Games

3A

New Diana vs. Jacksboro, 7 p.m. Ford Center, Frisco

Friday Games

4A

Liberty-Eylau vs. Kaufman, 7:30 p.m. Royse City ISD Stadium

Carthage vs. Silsbee, 7:30 p.m., Lufkin

Henderson vs. Kilgore, 7 p.m. Pirate Stadium, Longview

Gilmer vs. Melissa, 7:30 p.m. Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Pleasant Grove vs. Celina, 7 p.m. Sulphur Springs

3A

West Rusk vs. Newton, 7:30 p.m. Tatum

Garrison vs. Waskom, 7:30 p.m. Carthage

2A

San Augustine vs. Carlisle (9-3), 6 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 2), Bulldog Stadium, Carthage

Grapeland vs. Timpson, 7 p.m. Friday Rusk

Tenaha vs. Iola, 7 p.m. Westwood Panther Stadium, Palestine

Saturday Games

6A

Longview vs Klein Collins, 2 p.m. McClane Stadium, Waco

Lufkin vs Spring Westfield , 1:30 p.m. Texan Drive Stadium, Porter