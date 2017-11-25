Two people arrested after leading law enforcement on 42-mile cha - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Two people arrested after leading law enforcement on 42-mile chase

By Sophia Constantine, Multi-Media Journalist
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase Friday night in Upshur and Gregg County.

The White Oak Police Department says after a known fugitive was seen in the area, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but a chase ensued.

Ethan McKinney, 42, the driver was arrested Saturday for evading arrest. McKinney also had multiple warrants out for his arrest in Greg County. He remains in jail on bonds total $116,000.

A passenger in the vehicle, Whitney Hubbard, 24, was also arrested on drug related charges.

