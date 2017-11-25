Local business owner supports others on small business Saturday

The Saturday after Thanksgiving marks the annual Small Business Saturday for local businesses across the U.S. The holiday gives people the opportunity to show their appreciation for local businesses in their community.

Nationwide small businesses generated an estimated $15.4 billion dollars in 2016. Co-owner of local business Alex & Afton Vintedge, Caitlin Brackeen, said the money generated on Small Business Saturday ultimately helps the community.

"Small business Saturday is important because the money stays in the community when you spend it with small businesses and then it helps the small businesses grow; it helps a family, puts a meal on a table, puts a coat on a kid as opposed to big box stores," she said.

On Small Business Saturday, most local businesses hope to bring more holiday shoppers through their doors. But this year Brackeen wanted to help up and coming business owners. So she decided to invite two other vendors to her store so they could share their services with the community.

"It's just kind of fostering collaboration over competition [that's] what we're trying to do and then support our local artists, she said. "So it's just about fostering community and showing when we work together and pull our resources we can draw more of a crowd and educate other people about our services."

Residents who shop locally said they enjoy shopping and mom and pop shops because it gives them an opportunity to feel connected to vendors.

"So we come by here not only to shop but hang out," Tyler resident, Suzanne Nejame said. "We've become friends and family and I love their heart; I love their passion not only for what they're doing but for the community actually."

Brackeen said she hopes this years event inspires other creatives to take a risk and open their own business.

"It encourages more people to follow their passion and dream whether they're a minority business or just anything; it's important," she said.



