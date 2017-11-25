Week 13 scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Week 13 scores

Friday's Results


4A

Pleasant Grove 56
Aubrey 28

Carthage 45
Brazosport 21

Gilmer 63
Caddo Mills 14

Celina 35
Jasper 27

Liberty-Eylau 30
Dallas Carter 26

Kilgore 24
El Campo 9

Kennedale 42
Van 28

Melissa 56
Rusk 34

Henderson 35
Sealy 14


3A

West Rusk 35
Buffalo 0

Garrison 40
Clifton 21

Grandview 49
Hughes Springs 6

Gunter 38
Daingerfield 3

Waskom 42
Hearne 18

Holliday 23
Edgewood 20

Jacksboro 42
Harmony 26

Kemp 23
Mt. Vernon 16

New Diana 36
Leonard 8

Newton 65
Rice 11

Rockdale 55
Woodville 30

Whitesboro 64
Jefferson 39


2A

Timpson 14
Bremond 11

Centerville 35
Big Sandy 34

Grapeland 49
Cumby 34

Tenaha 51
Dallas Gateway 0

San Augustine 39
Wolfe City 7


1A

Union Hill 64
Coolidge 14

