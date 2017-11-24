Suspect in custody after fleeing police in Gregg, Upshur counties, crashing vehicle

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase Friday night in Upshur and Gregg County.

White Oak Police Department says after a known fugitive was seen in the area, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Hwy 80 and Moody Blvd.

The suspect did not stop and led a pursuit northbound on TX Hwy 300 toward Gilmer.

White Oak police say the driver made many turns and U-turns until he crashed into a ditch at the intersection of McCann Road and FM 1844.

The suspect was arrested for evading in a vehicle and for also having multiple arrest warrants in Gregg County. His identity has not yet been released.

