McDonald's flubs Black Friday tweet, Twitter is lovin' it

Everyone who has tried their hand at social media has likely had a moment or two of embarrassment over a misspelled word or a photo that was unintentionally sent.

But when you're a giant corporation and you flub up, it is seen by thousands, and potentially millions, of other social media users.



Take, for example, this tweet from the McDonald's Corporation that was sent out early on Black Friday morning.

Black Friday **** Need copy and link**** — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017





Twitter users collectively cringed and began roasting McDonald's.

Social media managers reading this tweet pic.twitter.com/38cwM4wdNR — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 24, 2017

One user, with tongue firmly planted in cheek, stuck up for the poor social media manager for the fast food giant. Because, what if there actually was a new product coming out with that name? You never know.





Y'all mocking this tweet are going to look *really* silly when McDonald's bring out their new Copy and Link special combo mealhttps://t.co/IJpoHtrhzz — Alex Watt (@AlexWatt187) November 24, 2017

But the magic happened, as it often does on Twitter, when Wendy's showed up. Their broken ice cream machine jab at McDonald's got over 128,000 retweets.

When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine. https://t.co/esdndK1iFm — Wendy's (@Wendys) November 24, 2017

When Wendy's starts roasting other fast food restaurants, people tend to sit up and wait for the sarcasm to flow from the account.

McDonalds' social media team gathered themselves and came back with an excuse; no coffee.

When you tweet before your first cup of McCafé… Nothing comes before coffee. pic.twitter.com/aPJ2ZupS9b — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

Some people approved of the valiant attempt at a comeback.

Hahaha please give whoever did that original tweet a break and whoever saved it a raise. If it’s the same person - a big breakfast platter. — MRKPMNTL® (@MRKPMNTL) November 24, 2017

Nice save. Glad you guys played along! ???????? — Lisa Papada (@lisapapada) November 24, 2017

Some weren't sure.

And some people clearly judged the attempt as weak.

Whatever your opinion of the Twitter faux pas, admittedly, the ensuing conversation was a humorous diversion on Black Friday.

