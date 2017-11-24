Authorities recover stolen vehicle from Sabine River

The stolen Mustang is flipped over before being dragged out of the river. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Department and a Gregg County Game Warden pulled a stolen car out of the Sabine River.

It happened Friday at the Highway 42 Bridge and took several hours to recover.

The Mustang was reported stolen Nov. 16 out of Longview and was spotted in the Sabine a week later. Deputies think it was put in the water at a boat ramp 300 feet from where the car was sitting directly under the bridge.

Michael Williams with Isaac’s Wrecker Service has a challenge on his hands since he has to pull the car in from the distant boat ramp.

“We’re going to take our 40 ton NRC Slider and back it into the boat ramp, extend the boom out into the water and try to run the cable to it and drag it out,” Williams said.

Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long took his boat to get a good look at the car.

“It’s not the first time we’ve had to retrieve a stolen vehicle out of the Sabine River,” Long revealed.

He says it happens maybe twice a year and it’s usually a challenge.

“It’s on the bottom of the river. It’s going to take a little horsepower to get this thing out,” Long said.

We got the 200-foot wrecker cable and strung it out two-thirds of the way to the car: not enough cable. But they had another hundred feet which Long retrieved from the shore. He hooked it together and then stretching hooked it to the car windows.

“It just had enough slack amount of slack to grab the car,” Long stated.

The wrecker pulled and the car sank. It was attracting a small crowd.

The car resurfaced and submerged like a meandering submarine, then hit something and rolled over. We found out what. Like some kind of river monster sighting, the car pulled up a tree.

“The chain or car or both got hung onto an underwater tree,” Long explained.

So, beneath a tree that really wanted to be back in the river, Long had to hook another chain to a wheel to try to free it. That did the trick.

“I think we’re making progress. It looks like we’re close to recovering this vehicle,” Long said.

But not without a minor mishap: An Isaac’s employee took a little dip.

“You just never know; out here dealing with the water. We don’t know what all’s caught up on this cable; what we have brought up from the bottom of the river today,” Long observed.

Isaac’s managed to flip the car onto its wheels as they dragged it ashore.

“It appears to be a successful recovery,” Long added.

Although he didn’t want to go on camera, the car’s owner showed up at the scene to see his car pulled out of the water because he saw it on kltv.com.

But the main thing is:

“Everybody’s safe; no injuries” Long said.

Except for maybe the pride of the man who went for a dip.

The car was taken to the Longview Police Department where it will be processed for evidence.

