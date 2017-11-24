Tyler police investigating theft of ATM machine on Thanksgiving

Tyler police are investigating the theft of an ATM machine on Thanksgiving.

Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to an alarm at the BTH Bank in the 600 block of Old Jacksonville Highway.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that some unknown suspects had stolen a skylift from a nearby construction site and drove it over to the bank. The suspects then forced the ATM machine from its concrete foundation and loaded into the back of a U-Haul box truck.

The suspects were able to flee the scene before officers arrived 6 minutes after receiving the call.

If anyone has information related to this incident contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Smith-County Tyler Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

