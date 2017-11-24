Suspect in fatal shooting of DPS trooper formally charged

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Texas trooper during a Thanksgiving Day traffic stop has been formally charged.

Dabrett Black,32, has been charged with capital murder and is being held in the Brazos County Jail, according to the AP.

Black fatally shot Trooper Damon Allen around 4 p.m. south of Fairfield on Interstate 45 in Freestone County.

The Corsicana Police Department says Black is from Lindale, Texas.

Jail officials confirm he has been before the magistrate and is officially charged.

According to the AP no bond has been set.

