Red Zone Playoff Edition Weather Forecast

EAST TEXAS

Clear skies, fairly light southerly winds and perfect temperatures. Temperatures should start off in the upper 50s at kickoff, then cool off into the lower to middle 50s by the final whistle.

Good Luck to all of our East Texas teams this evening!

