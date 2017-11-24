VIDEO: DPS troopers gather to honor fallen brother, funeral arrangements set

DPS troopers gathered outside the medical examiner's office today to honor their fallen brother who was killed Thanksgiving day, as his body was released.

Trooper Damon Allen, 41, was killed in the line of duty yesterday during a traffic stop on I-45 in Fairfield.

Allen was walking back to his patrol car when suspect Dabrett Black, 32, shot him. Allen died at the scene.

Black took off and drove from Freestone County to Waller County, near Houston, according to DPS.

Authorities located Black near Liendo Parkway and Wyatt Chapel Road in Hempstead a few hours later.

Black got into a shootout with deputies and troopers, DPS said, but it's unclear if anyone was hurt. Roughly an hour later, authorities surrounded Black in a field and took him into custody.

Black is being held at the Brazos County Jail and is being charged with capital murder of a peace officer.

Allen had been a member of the Texas Department of Public Safety since 2002. He had a wife and three children, according to DPS.

According to Raycom affiliate KXXV, visitation for Allen will take place at The Bowers Funeral Home at 900 U.S. Highway 84 in Teague on Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Dec. 1 at the Mexia High School football field at 10 a.m.

