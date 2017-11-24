Gregg County Sheriff responds to submerged stolen vehicle

The Gregg County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a submerged vehicle on Thursday.

The vehicle was discovered under a bridge on Highway 42 under the Sabine bridge.

A Gregg County game warden and a deputy responded to the call which came in around 4 p.m. Thanksgiving day. Nobody was inside the vehicle.

After checking the license plates on the Ford Mustang, it was determined that the vehicle had been stolen out of Longview. The investigation was handed over to Longview Police who are now working with the owner on the recovery of the vehicle.

A game warden is coming out today, with a boat, and a wrecker truck to remove the vehicle from the water.

Details on how the car ended up in the water are still unclear and a suspect is not known at this time.

