Friday's Weather: Plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the lower 70s

Happy Black Friday, East Texas!

For those of you brave enough to wait outside for those doorbuster deals, I'm sure you've noticed the temps aren't near as cold as they were yesterday. We can thank the winds from the south for a much more bearable morning today, but with warmer temps in the morning, it is also time to prepare for warmer temps in the evening. Highs today are expected to reach the lower 70s today with plenty of sunshine.

As we head into the weekend a weak cold front will move into our area Saturday afternoon, shifting our winds to the northwest and keeping our overnight lows into Sunday in the upper 40s. Sunshine is to remain dominant in the forecast until another cold front arrives in East Texas late Tuesday into early Wednesday with only a 20-30 percent chance of rain. Cloud cover is expected to clear out rapidly giving us another sunny day for Thursday.

Other than the short amount of clouds and rain expected on Wednesday, this next 7 days is going to be fairly mild with A LOT of sunshine. Make sure you get outside this weekend and enjoy it before our holiday vacation ends!

