East Texas business owners discuss nationwide Christmas tree shortage

Tree farmers nationwide are dealing with a Christmas tree shortage.

East Texas growers say that although the industry has been impacted, they have not seen changes in business locally.

Plantation Pines Christmas Tree Farm is a family owned and operated business in Tyler. The tree farm has been in the family for three generations. Soon-to-be-owner, Heather Reed, said the farm's traditions are what keeps the business going.

"You know it's something I've done my whole life and I enjoy it and like I said the work part that we do year-round to keep it going pays off when we get to see everybody come here," she said. "So just getting to see those bonds created with the families and those memories being made is what I enjoy."

Soon-to-be co-owner, Burren Reed, said they have seen the tree shortage affect other tree farmers.

"We have heard that other farms weren't as fortunate to be able to get trees in," he said.

Though others are struggling with this shortage, Plantation Pines hasn't had the same experience.

Heather Reed says the shortage can affect anyone but they're fortunate to have long-term relationships with their vendors.

"They were able to give us a heads up like hey I know y'all usually get trees from us (and) we're experiencing a little bit shortage," she said."They got us to let them know early on enough that [way] we would still be able to get the supply that we needed."



