Game wardens say work doesn't slow with holidays

It is the height of deer and duck season and that's enough to keep East Texas game wardens busy even on Thanksgiving Day.

Like most of us, game warden Todd Long, who covers Gregg and Upshur counties, was visiting family on Thanksgiving day. But it is by no means an off day.

"Every holiday whether it be Fourth of July or today, Thanksgiving Day, folks are out. People out hunting and fishing. As first responders as public servants we are always on duty," Long says.

Thanksgiving is oddly a very busy day for most game wardens, hunters and fishermen thinking it's Thanksgiving and no one’s watching.

"I've come across folks who believe that but they're sadly mistaken," Todd says.

Long has taken calls already for possible violations, and though he did spend time with family, he did what he had to do - patrol hunting and fishing areas.

"It spans from no hunting licenses to hunter education. Trespassing is always a popular one. Hunting season, fishing limits bag limits are there for a reason," Long says.

He sometimes has to put himself into dangerous situations confronting trespassers and illegal hunting or fishing and has to cover a lot of territories.

"I'm covering Upshur, helping cover Upshur as well as Gregg," Long says.

Still Long says he has reason to be thankful.

"I might have a Thanksgiving meal at a duck blind. We're thankful we have an employer who allows us to stop and visit with family between calls," he says.

Late in the day, Long had to question a person who was arrested by police, who was found with deer parts in his vehicle.

