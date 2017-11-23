Suspect who shot, killed Texas DPS trooper has Lindale ties

Officials say a suspect who fatally shot a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper has ties to the East Texas area.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. south of Fairfield on Interstate 45 in Freestone County.

The Office of Emergency Management for Navarro County said the suspect was identified as Dabrett Montreal Black. Navarro County is near Freestone County.

The Corsicana Police Department says Black is from Lindale, Texas.

Suspect info on officer shooting: Darbrett Black, black male, 5’ 11”, 175 lbs. Left scene driving a Gray Chevy Malibu LP# JDN4273. Incident occurred in Freestone county at approx 4:00 PM south of Fairfield on I45. Contact law enforcement if spotted and do not approach. #dfwnews — Navarro County OEM (@NavarroOEM) November 23, 2017

Black is described as a black male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds. The OEM says he left the scene driving a Gray Chevy Malibu with the license plate #JDN4273.

Officials say anyone who spots him should not attempt to approach him but instead contact law enforcement.

KLTV has reached out to officials for more information.

RELATED:

+Smith County deputy receives minor injury after scuffle with suspect

+Man in jail after 105 mph chase, crashing into patrol unit in Smith County

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.