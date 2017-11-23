Suspect who shot, killed Texas DPS trooper has Lindale ties

Officials are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Thursday afternoon.More >>
Officials are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Thursday afternoon.More >>
Crews are on scene of an overturned vehicle along I-20 in Van Zandt County.More >>
Crews are on scene of an overturned vehicle along I-20 in Van Zandt County.More >>
A Diboll family has been displaced after a Thanksgiving Day fire.More >>
A Diboll family has been displaced after a Thanksgiving Day fire.More >>
Tyler police are responding to the scene of reported gunshots.More >>
Tyler police are responding to the scene of reported gunshots.More >>
If you're an avid Black Friday shopper - chances are you've trained all year for this, scouted all the best deals and purchased a good pair of running shoes. But there might still be a few holes in your strategy.More >>
If you're an avid Black Friday shopper - chances are you've trained all year for this, scouted all the best deals and purchased a good pair of running shoes. But there might still be a few holes in your strategy.More >>