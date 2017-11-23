ETX volunteers hit the road with Meals on Wheels Ministry on Thanksgiving

While hot meals were prepped, packed and made ready to go, numerous volunteers gathered to deliver a piece of Thanksgiving to the elderly and homebound.

“Our goal is to help the elderly remain independent in their own home as long as they can, and we help them by providing them with a hot well-balanced meal each day,” says Debbie Zea, the Community Liaison for Meals on Wheels Ministry in Tyler. “Today is special because we have some clients that may not have anyone come by today and they’re not really able to cook for themselves.”

“We're here with Altered State, a Christian company,” says Brytini Sinclair. “We believe in giveback programs so, anything and everything that we do we actually use vendors that give back to the local communities as well as around the world."

Every Monday, 10 percent of the company's proceeds are donated to Meals on Wheels Ministry. On Thanksgiving, Sinclair and her team set out to make a more personal contribution.

"Being able to actually get in a car and understand where our money really is going makes a world of a difference,” says Sinclair.

While the warm meal and even warmer greeting is a highlight for the East Texas clients this Thanksgiving, volunteers say it was a really rewarding way to kick off theirs.

"It's not every day you get to meet people and just actually touch base with them,” says Chelsi Wyatt who also volunteered. “It's overwhelming because they have this big smile on their face like, wow somebody's actually caring for me."

Around 300 meals were delivered but, for Sinclair, it was about more than just the food.

"I'm thankful to be able to have these opportunities in life to get out into our community and serve others,” says Sinclair. “I think it is really important because we take those little things for granted."

More information about Meals on Wheels, and their next big program, Santa’s for Seniors, can be found on their website.

