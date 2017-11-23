TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to scene of overturned vehicle on I-20 near Canton

Crews are on the scene of an overturned vehicle along I-20 in Van Zandt County.

According to Canton police, they are at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on I-20 a few miles east of Highway 18 in Canton.

Traffic is currently being re-directed. Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route or take precaution.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

