TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to scene of overturned vehicle on I-20 near Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Crews are on the scene of an overturned vehicle along I-20 in Van Zandt County.

According to Canton police, they are at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on I-20 a few miles east of Highway 18 in Canton.

Traffic is currently being re-directed. Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route or take precaution.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

