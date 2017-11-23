On Thanksgiving an East Texan thanks another for his life

We all have reasons to give thanks on Thanksgiving, but one East Texan has a better reason than most. He owes his life to another man.

We spoke with two Longview men, one who gave a kidney to the other.

Cuong Tran owes his life to John Ramsey. Tran had been suffering from kidney problems since 1985.

“I come see doctor, and they find out my kidneys don’t work very well. The proteins come out, don’t keep in my body,” Tran said.

Doctors were stumped.

“They can’t find reason kidney fail,” Tran recalled.

And it steadily became worse.

“Six years ago they put me on dialysis,” Tran revealed.

Each treatment was seven hours, but it increased to:

“Nine hours a night, so it take a lot of time,” Tran said.

About that time John Ramsey and his wife took a Vietnamese couple to Mobberly Baptist Church where Tran was a pastor.

“They needed a group of Vietnamese people to worship with,” Ramsey said.

That’s when Ramsey discovered Tran’s problem, and Ramsey prayed for Tran for years, until one day he felt a reply.

“I kind of got the message from God, that okay, you’re praying that he’ll get a kidney somewhere from some source. What’s wrong with your kidney?” Ramsey relayed.

So Ramsey called Tran and said:

“I would be very willing to donate a kidney.”

“It very surprised me because I don’t think I would have a living kidney,” Tran said.

He was on a list for a kidney but expected it to come from someone who had died. Eventually Tran agreed. Then came the tests.

“And that started and lasted about six months,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey was compatible. He explained the tests hurt more than the surgery, though Ramsey himself ended up on dialysis for a while. Fortunately both recovered from the June surgery. Tran says this Thanksgiving is:

“Special to my family because of the gift you gave me,” Tran smiled.

Well, I suppose you could say giving of himself was in Ramsey’s blood. Tran is not the only minister in this story. John Ramsey is a retired missionary and pastor who was happy he could give Tran another Thanksgiving.

Five months later the two are doing well. Mr. Trang has invited Mr’s Ramsey and his wife over for Thanksgiving, but there will be no turkey. The Trans will be serving Pho, a Vietnamese beef soup. Both men urge everyone to become an organ donor.

