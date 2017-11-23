Police respond to shots fired call, find false alarm - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Police respond to shots fired call, find false alarm

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
Connect
Source: KLTV staff Source: KLTV staff
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler police responded Thursday to an apartment complex where shots were reportedly fired.

According to public information officer, Don Martin, the incident was reported at the Oaks Apartments complex on the 1200 block of E. Houston Street.

A manager at the apartment complex later said that no shots were fired but an object hit the wall, making a loud noise.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly