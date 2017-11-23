2 hospitalized after being struck with table leg, 1 arrested

Two people have been hospitalized - one with a head injury - after being struck with a table leg in Tyler.

About noon on Thanksgiving, Tyler Police Department responded to the 700 block of Kennedy Avenue for an assault.

When they arrived, they found the suspect in the 600 block of Kennedy Avenue, walking away from the scene. The man was identified as Leo Patrick Collins, 51, of Tyler.

Officers learned that Collins had allegedly assaulted his neighbor, Jacqueline Ewell, 54, and Bufford McGee, 45, by striking them both with a table leg. Police say Ewell suffered a serious head injury and McGee suffered a broken arm.

Collins was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was transported to the Smith County Jail.

