Don't get trampled or duped: Experts offer Black Friday shopping tips

If you're an avid Black Friday shopper - chances are you've trained all year for this, scouted all the best deals and purchased a good pair of running shoes. But there might still be a few holes in your strategy and experts and police are offering tips to shore up your shopping strategy.

Retailers and shoppers are gearing up for Black Friday and this year, Americans are expected to spend $967.13 apiece the National Retail Federation predicts.

The first thing to remember is to have a shopping plan, according to the Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas.

"Many stores have their Black Friday ads early for 'planners.' Map out what stores have the best deals and take advantage of those first. Also, try to figure out which streets will be the busiest and if an alternate route is available," the organization says.

You also don't want to get caught up in any fraudulent deals.

“With so many people out shopping”, said BBB President and CEO Mechele Agbayani Mills. “You can bet that scammers will be lurking about trying to make a buck.”

Mills also recommends doing researching, reading product reviews, taking time to read the fine print about sales, asking for gift receipts and saving warranty information.

Fights have also been known to happen on Black Friday. The Rusk Police Department offered the following tips to help shoppers avoid an altercation and stay safe.

Keep your purse close to your body or your wallet in an inside coat pocket or front pants pocket.

Don't argue or fight over an item.

Don't take your money out until asked to do so.

Use only one credit card.

Save your receipts and monitor your credit card activity.

Ask for help moving and loading large items if needed.

If shopping with children, select a central location to meet in case you are separated. Teach kids how to ask a security guard or employee for help if they're lost.

Be patient when looking for a parking space. Don't speed up to catch that empty (or soon-to-be empty) spot, and be cautious of other drivers who do.

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

Look around and under your vehicle before approaching it.

Store shopping bags out of plain sight, in your trunk if possible.

Look for other cars or people, and back out slowly.

