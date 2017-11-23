DPS: Driver dies from injuries after collision with 18-wheeler i - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

DPS: Driver dies from injuries after collision with 18-wheeler in Van Zandt County

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
Source: KLTV viewer Source: KLTV viewer
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Authorities have identified the drivers involved in a fatal Van Zandt County wreck. 

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, crews responded to the scene of a wreck involving a trailer Wednesday at about 7 a.m.

DPS said 40-year-old Albert Sustraita, of Brownsboro, was traveling east on Highway 64 when his 2014 Freightliner collided with a 2002 Ford Taurus driven by Minnie De Leon, 72, of Ben Wheeler.

Authorities say Sustraita was declared dead at about 11:42 a.m. at Christus Mother Francis hospital.

