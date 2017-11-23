Louisiana fugitive arrested in East Texas

A fugitive from Louisiana was captured this week in East Texas.

Agents from the Longview Police Department Special Investigations and Apprehension Unit arrested Jeremy Deshaun Sonia, 20, in Longview on Wednesday. Sonia is wanted on a warrant out of Union Parrish Louisiana.

Agents got information that Sonia was located at the Pine Mills Apartments and took Sonia into custody.

Back in September, Farmerville Police Department, which is in Union Parish, Louisiana, said officers were searching for Sonia. According to the FPD, Sonia is suspected in a Sept. 12 robbery of an individual.

He remains in the Gregg County Jail.

