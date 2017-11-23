Former East Texas district clerk arrested for DWI

A former East Texas District Clerk was arrested Wednesday after driving while intoxicated.

According to judicial records, former Harrison County District Clerk, Mellinda Gayle Craig, 47, of Hallsville, was booked into the Harrison County jail by the Texas Department of Public Safety for a DWI.

Details of the incident are limited at this time, but records show Craig posted a $2,000 bond and was released Nov. 23.

Previous judicial records also show she was arrested in 2014 by the Harrison County District Attorney’s office for public intoxication.

KLTV has reached out the Harrison County district clerk’s office for more information.

