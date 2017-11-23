Burleson officers play holiday prank on firefighters

There's a longstanding friendly rivalry between most police and fire departments - and one friendly feud between northeast Texas officers and firefighters is going viral.

Burleson Police Department posted a video to Facebook on Thursday playing a prank on the firefighters at Burleson Fire Station No. 1.

The video shows the fire department sitting down for a Thanksgiving feast when suddenly they get a call, leaving their meal up for grabs. The team leaves to respond and officers sneak in and enjoy all the treats - but they stop to say grace first.

If you're worried about how those firefighters are getting their dinner, don't be. They were in on the joke.

The hilarious video was posted with the caption:

"Silly firefighters, they always fall for our tricks! No, we are just joking we love our brothers in red. A very special Thanksgiving to all of our families and the wonderful residents and businesses in Burleson who constantly lift us up. We are lucky to serve all of you. Happy Thanksgiving!"

The prank has quickly garnered attention. Within just a few hours of being posted, it had more than 23,000 views and more than 700 shares.

