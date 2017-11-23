Thursday's weather: Cold start with highs reaching into the lower 60s

Happy Thanksgiving, East Texas! We're waking up with chilly temps for our turkey day forecast with most of us starting in the mid to lower 30s.

Thankfully, today's highs will rocket into the lower 60s as a very faint northerly wind will turn to the south and nothing but sunshine will keep us warm as we prepare our Thanksgiving meal and travel to visit our relatives.

Overnight temps will dip back down into the lower 40s with clear skies, thanks to a south-westerly wind blowing around 10-15 miles per hour, but tonight will not be nearly as cold as this morning.

Your Black Friday forecast is filled with sunshine as well, with highs reaching the lower 70s.

Sunshine will remain in the forecast throughout the rest of the week, and our next chance for rain will be early Wednesday as a cold front will push through our area.

Today will be beautiful so enjoy your Thanksgiving and have an amazing day.

