Cranberry sauce lovers debate superiority of canned versus homemade

It's in our pantry right now. (Source: Carol Sims)

There's a movement afoot in the culinary world, specifically when it comes to a certain holiday food: cranberry sauce.



Mothers and grandmothers have happily pulled cans of jellied cranberry sauce out of the pantry since its invention in 1941 to serve with Thanksgiving dinner. Jellied cranberry sauce was fine for most folks for decades, until Martha Stewart and other domestic divas began talking about tossing the can and making one's own whole berry cranberry sauce.

It is, in fact, an easy process and the end product is like a beautiful, tart chutney. People began serving it on their tables at home, enjoying it but perhaps secretly missing the jellied goop from the can.



Recently, people have been coming out of the canned cranberry sauce closet, reclaiming their favorite jellied treat. There's been a lot of talk about this on Twitter this Thanksgiving week, as evidenced by a number of people using the hashtag #teamcannedcran.

honestly your orange-cranberry relish is cute but it dont hit the tongue like the ridges do. https://t.co/KcitGDXFfp — Brokey S. Turkeys (@brokeymcpoverty) November 22, 2017

If the cranberry sauce doesn't have can-shaped ridges on the side, keep it. — Gravy Crockett (@BostonJerry) November 22, 2017

This woman serves her canned cran in an elegant dish, with one caveat:

I Ike mine presented in my grandmother's Waterford crystal dish. We pre slice ours, but preserve the ridges. — Jam Today (@saucissonsec) November 22, 2017

If you are a proud member of #teamcannedcran, hold your head up high and enjoy the jell, just like these folks. You're in good company.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.