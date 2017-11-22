Getting you ready for the big day

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will let you know what you can expect from the weather where you live this Thanksgiving. Catch the new forecast at 10.
East Texas businesses may be grateful for Thanksgiving but they're also keeping their eyes on what the day after may bring them: lots and lots of customers. Haley Squiers has a new report at 10 that gives you a unique look at how they're getting ready.
The family featured in Jennifer Hines' report tonight have a new beginning for which to be thankful this Thanksgiving. They share their adoption success story at 10.
There's a movement afoot in the culinary world, specifically when it comes to a certain holiday food: cranberry sauce.More >>
What’s opened, closed on Thanksgiving in East Texas If you plan on eating out on Thanksgiving instead of cooking up a big feast, here’s a list of restaurants that will be opened.More >>
Staring down a 16-point deficit with 6:06 remaining, the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team staged a furious comeback attempt by swishing five three-pointers through the final 3:10, but Mississippi State's lead proved insurmountable as the 'Jacks dropped an 80-75 decision to the Bulldogs inside Humphrey Coliseum.More >>
Woman found safe, police say.More >>
The tradition of helping the needy during the holidays continued in Longview today with a pre-Thanksgiving meal.More >>
