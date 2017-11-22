Rusk looks to add to best season in years in the Red Zone Game of the Week

At the high school level, the Red Zone Game of the Week for the area round of the playoffs features Rusk and Melissa. The Eagles are coming off their first postseason win since 2011 and will now look to get past the second round for just the time ever and first since 2002.



A victory over the Cardinals would also get Rusk to the 10 win mark, a feat that hasn't been accomplished in 22 years. Second year head coach Jowell Hancock is turning the program around and it helps to have stud athletes including quarterback Dee McDuff and running back Sam Thomas.



We could have a shootout on our hands Friday night because Melissa and Rusk both average over 40 points per game. We'll see how Friday plays out, but its fair to say the Eagles are a bit surprised by all their success.



