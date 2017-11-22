Rusk looks to add to best season in years in the Red Zone Game of the Week

This year many talented athletes with ties to the state of Texas have emerged as candidates for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Ten Semifinalists have been selected by The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Selection Committee.More >>
Staring down a 16-point deficit with 6:06 remaining, the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team staged a furious comeback attempt by swishing five three-pointers through the final 3:10, but Mississippi State's lead proved insurmountable as the 'Jacks dropped an 80-75 decision to the Bulldogs inside Humphrey Coliseum.More >>
At the high school level, the Red Zone Game of the Week for the area round of the playoffs features Rusk and Melissa. The Eagles are coming off their first postseason win since 2011 and will now look to get past the second round for just the time ever and first since 2002.More >>
