TJC's 'The Nutcracker' production showcases local talent

Brooke Rhodus has been dancing since the age of two.

“I take a minimum of four to five ballet classes a week, plus modern dance classes,” said Brooke.

Now 17 years old, she is taking part in her sixth Nutcracker production at Tyler Junior College.

This year's TJC production is special to her.

“I have a lot of memories that have taken place in ‘The Nutcracker,’ and this year being my last year in Tyler, it is sentimental,” said Brooke.

She's heading to college but the dancing is not stopping.

“I am auditioning to Julliard, I have already been accepted SMU's dance program, I am also auditioning for schools in New York,” she said.

Brooke credits her instructors of the TJC Academy of Dance for these opportunities.

“They push us in a professional way and the teachers really care about our success,” said Brooke.

One of Brooke's mentors is Carolyn Hanna, a Julliard graduate, and Department Chair of the TJC Dance Program.

“We are asking dancers to perform well, and to have great dance technique,” said Hanna.

Hanna's career has allowed her to dance around the nation and the world. For the last four years, dozens of East Texas dancer have gotten to learn from Hanna's experience, while being a part of the TJC Dance Academy.

Brooke is just one success story the audience will get a glimpse at during this year’s shows.

