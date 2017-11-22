East Texas fire department mourns loss of four-legged member

An East Texas volunteer fire department shared a heartbreaking message as they announced the passing of their four-legged member.

On Wednesday, at about noon, the Flint-Gresham Volunteered fire department stated through a Facebook post the passing of their member, Flynt. “It is with great sadness that the Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department announces the passing of one of its members,” the post said.

According to the post, Flynt joined the department in April of 2004 and remained active until his passing.

The department added that Flynt, “was always ready to go on a call or to attend a parade or other event. He was no stranger to anyone he met and loved attention from anyone that would bestow it upon him.”

Flynt was even known to take himself to the vet when he wasn’t feeling well, according to FGVFD.

The department plans to place a memorial stone on Flynt's grave in the near future.

